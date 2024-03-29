Video: Binance Executive’s Escape From Nigeria Is Embarrassing – Ubani

Advertisement

A legal practitioner and former chairman of SPIDEL, Monday Ubani, has expressed his dismay over Binance executive Nadeem Anjarwalla‘s escape from Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Anjarwalla, the Binance’s Africa regional manager escaped from lawful custody in Nigeria on March 22.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) confirmed Anjarwalla’s escape in an official statement, further complicating the Nigerian government’s efforts to crack down on the cryptocurrency platform.

Reacting to the situation, Ubani, who appeared as a guest on Friday’s episode of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, described it as “completely embarrassing”.

Ubani criticized the incident, stating that it reflects poorly on the country.

Meanwhile, Binance Executive, Tigran Gambaryan, has sued the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the alleged violation of his fundamental rights.

Naija News reports that Gambaryan, in the originating motion dated and filed March 18 by his lawyer, Olujoke Aliyu, from Aluko and Oyebode Law Firm, sought five reliefs before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

Also, Nadeem Anjarwalla, the Binance’s Africa regional manager who escaped from lawful custody March 22, filed a separate right enforcement suit before Justice Ekwo.

Gambaryan and Anjarwalla, in the suits marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/356/24 and FHC/ABJ/CS/355/24, had sued the Office of NSA (ONSA) and EFCC as 1st and 2nd respondents.

They sought same reliefs. Gambaryan, a US citizen overseeing financial crime compliance at the crypto exchange platform, in his application, sought a declaration that his detention and seizure of his international travel passport, contravened Section 35 (1) and (4) of 1999 Constitution (As Amended).

He said the act violated his fundamental right to personal liberty, which is guaranteed by the Constitution.

He also sought an order directing the respondents to release him from their custody and return his international travel passport with immediate effect.

Gambaryan equally sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents and agents from further detaining him in relation to any investigation into or demands from Binance.

The official, who sought an order for the respondents to issue a public apology to him, also prayed for the cost of this action on a full indemnity basis.

In a statement in support of the suit, he said he is an American citizen who visited Nigeria on Feb. 26, along with fleeing Nadeem Anjarwalla, as a representative of Binance, to honour the invitation of the ONSA and EFCC to discuss issues relating to Binance in Nigeria.