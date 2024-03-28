Opay Updates Customers On App Breakdown, Other Issues

Opay has announced the full restoration of its services, following a recent bout of service disruptions that left many users unable to execute transactions.

The popular financial service provider took to the social media platform X to inform its customers that the app, cards, and other service channels are now fully operational.

The announcement comes after a period of intense speculation and concern among Opay users, many of whom voiced their anxieties on X.

The inability to conduct transactions had sparked fears of financial insecurity, with some customers cautioning Opay against potential mishandling of their savings.

Criticism was also directed at the company for its lack of communication prior to the system upgrade, which had led to service interruptions.

In response to the initial uproar, Opay had admitted to facing challenges with its transaction channels due to the upgrade process, urging patience among its clientele.

With the upgrade now complete, Opay has sought to reassure its customer base, highlighting the return to normalcy and the enhancement of its service capabilities.

The statement reads, “Dear Esteemed Customer.

“We wish to inform you that the OPay app , cards and all our services are back online and fully operational.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your support as always.”