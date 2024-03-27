Opay Reacts As Nigerians Express Fear Of Losing Saving

Users of the popular financial service provider, Opay, have flooded the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with complaints about service disruptions, fueling fears of potential loss of their savings.

The apprehension among customers reflects a growing distrust in digital financial platforms, exacerbated by past negative experiences with various savings platforms and Ponzi schemes in Nigeria.

The online community has been vocal about their concerns, with many users expressing fear that Opay could abscond with their funds, a sentiment fueled by historical incidents involving similar financial entities.

These service issues have prompted a wave of unrest and speculation among the platform’s user base.

In response to the rising panic and public outcry, Opay issued a statement on X, seeking to reassure its customers.

The company acknowledged the service challenges and attributed them to ongoing system upgrades.

Opay clarified that customers might encounter difficulties with transactions through their cards, app, and other service channels during this upgrade period.

The statement reads, “Dear Esteemed Customers,

“We would like to inform you that our third-party providers are currently upgrading their system.

“During this period,you may experience challenges completing transactions via the Card, the App, and other channels.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

