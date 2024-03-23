Dangote To Distribute Over 1 Million 10kg Bags Of Rice Across Nigeria

Advertisement

The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) in a move to address food insecurity has initiated a National Rice Relief Programme, aiming to distribute more than 1 million 10kg bags of rice across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas by early April 2024.

The program commenced in Kano and Lagos states, with an expansion plan to cover all remaining states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) within the forthcoming two weeks.

This initiative represents one of the largest private sector-led efforts in Nigeria to alleviate hunger and provide essential food supplies to the needy, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Chairman of ADF and Group President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote at the launch event in Kano, highlighted the foundation’s commitment to supporting Nigerians, particularly in times of need like Ramadan.

He stressed the significance of collective efforts in alleviating the hardships faced by less privileged Nigerians through strategic interventions like the rice distribution program.

Dangote said, “Our distribution of rice symbolises our commitment to upholding the values of compassion and solidarity that are at the core of our humanity.

“The ADF is distributing a total of 120,000 bags of rice in Kano alone. The Kano Hisbah Board is overseeing the distribution process, ensuring the rice reaches the most vulnerable residents regardless of background.

“Additionally, it is distributing 10,000 iftar meals throughout the month of Ramadan in Kano Municipality. These are complementary to the foundation’s daily bread relief programme that has been providing over 32,000 family-size loaves of bread across Kano and Lagos States every day since 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The Group Executive Director, Commercial, Fatima Aliko Dangote, while speaking on the flag-off said the company will not rest on its oars, and would continue to support the poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

She said, “This programme marks the latest nutrition and humanitarian intervention by the Foundation, continuing its tradition of impactful philanthropy. Since the 1990s, the Foundation has been providing 10,000 cooked meals daily to the vulnerable in Kano State, reaching hospitals, schools, care homes, prisons, mosques, and individuals.

“Ultimately, the goal is to build a society where each person has an opportunity to fulfil their potential and lead dignified, prosperous lives. This requires a collective commitment from both individuals and institutions to address systemic challenges, promote social justice, and create an inclusive and equitable society for all Africans.”