I Dropped Out Of School Because I Wanted To Attract Girls – Northern Senator

The senator representing Borno North Senatorial District, Tahir Monguno has disclosed how he dropped out of school during his primary school days.

The senator claimed that he dropped out because he was trying to attract girls in his community.

He said a traditional practice influenced his decision to leave school.

According to the lawmaker, the trend then was that the best girls usually went for drivers.

He explained that to be part of the group of happening boys, he dropped out of school, but later regretted his decision and went back to complete his education.

Monguno stated this at the Senate session while contributing to a motion sponsored by Adebule Oluranti (APC, Lagos West) on the need to find a solution to the increasing number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

“I now said okay, if that is the case, let me also go and be a driver so that when we line up for festivities, girls will also come and invite me to dance with them. So, because of that, Mr President, I dropped out of school,” he said.

Monguno, narrated the story of his early life to underscore the disadvantages of children quitting formal education to pursue other interests.