Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 22nd March 2024

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1510 and sell at N1520 on Thursday 21st March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday revealed that the retail price of diesel across Nigeria jumped from N836.91 in February 2023 to N1,257.06 in February 2024.

Naija News reports that the NBS, in its monthly diesel price watch report released for February 2024, disclosed that the pump price of diesel rose by a staggering 50.20 per cent in one year.

In a more immediate comparison, diesel prices increased 9.02 per cent from January 2024, when they stood at N1,153.01 per litre, underscoring the rapid escalation of fuel costs within a short span.

The NBS’s report further breaks down the diesel price variations across different states, with Akwa Ibom experiencing the highest retail price at N1,525 per litre.

Gombe and Kwara states followed closely, recording prices at N1,500 and N1,444 per litre, respectively.

On the flip side, Adamawa boasted the lowest diesel price at N1,037.50 per litre, with Kano and Katsina states trailing at N1,111.43 and N1,125 per litre, respectively.