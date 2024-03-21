Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 21st March 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 20th March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1500 and sell at N1520 on Wednesday 20th March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1500 Selling Rate N1520

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1561 Selling Rate 1562

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria’s inflation rate is anticipated to surge to 32.77 percent this month, driven by escalating food prices and harvest depletion, according to projections from Cordros Capital Research.

The firm predicts a 3.29 percent month-on-month increase in food inflation, underscoring the persistent price pressures within the nation’s food sector.

In February, the country experienced a significant inflation rise, with the headline rate climbing by 1.80 percentage points to 31.7 percent year-on-year, up from 29.9 percent in January.

This spike in inflation has been attributed to a combination of factors including reduced food supply, ongoing currency devaluation, and soaring energy costs, further exacerbated by unfavorable base effects from the previous year.

