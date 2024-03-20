Tension As Highly Contagious Infection Kills Many In Abuja Community

Residents of Wubara, a community in the Jiwa ward of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have been thrown into confusion following a recent surge in the outbreak of chickenpox.

Naija News understands that chickenpox is a disease that is triggered by the varicella-zoster virus.

It results in the development of a pruritic rash accompanied by tiny blisters filled with fluid. Chickenpox is highly contagious and can easily transmit to individuals who have not previously contracted the illness or received the chickenpox vaccine.

Confirming the latest surge of the disease during a recent medical outreach in Wubara, the chairman of the council, Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, who was represented by the Supervisory Council for Health, Faoye Tunji, said, “We lament the outbreak of chicken pox recently that befell Wubara and other communities where several households were affected and so many lives were lost. The impact of this calamity has left So many in fear. It is an unfortunate situation, and we pray that it will never repeat again.

“To us in the council, this outbreak is becoming one too many and a permanent solution is urgently needed to prevent further occurrence. I hereby appeal to our people to maintain a healthy lifestyle by sleeping in well-ventilated houses, be mindful of the heat and bad weather caused by climate change and visit our facilities whenever we have any symptom.’’

Also reacting to the latest development, the Programme Officer for Disease Control at the Health Unit/Department of AMAC, Dr. Dorothy Ihegazie, emphasized the council’s readiness to provide medical outreach services to the community.

She highlighted the drugs’ availability at the pharmacy and urged the people to cooperate with the medical professionals present.

On his part, the Chief of Wubara, Alhaji Ibrahim Dallatu, expressed his satisfaction with the medical outreach program, stating that it would effectively combat any potential diseases within the community.

According to Daily Trust, the medical professionals on-site during the outreach examined more than 1,000 community members and administered necessary medications.

It was also observed that the medical outreach program offered medications for malaria, typhoid, child immunization, COVID-19 vaccination, poliomyelitis, monkeypox, chickenpox, and various other ailments.