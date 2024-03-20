NSCDC Arrest Suspected Illegal Firearms Producers In Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended seven individuals suspected of producing illegal rifles and pistols within the Abuja metropolis.

According to a statement released on Wednesday (today) by the NSCDC National Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, the criminal activity was thwarted thanks to a tip-off.

Afolabi noted that the NSCDC Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation promptly responded to the information and successfully arrested the suspects.

“Acting on a tip-off that a group of individuals were manufacturing semi-automatic rifles and pistols at Moshood Abiola National Stadium area in Abuja, the DII-SM acted based on credible intelligence, and the 7 suspects were caught in the act,” Daily Trust quoted the NSCDC spokesperson saying.

The suspects were identified as Amos Iyawo (M) aged 29 years, Jonah Mannaseh (M) aged 27 years, Ezekiel Nannim (M) 20 years, Naifa Pando (F) 26 years, Euphemia Peter (M) 26 years, Faith Gadang (F) and Philemon Karam (F) 26 years.

“From the confessional statements volunteered by the suspects, we gathered that Amos Iyawo is the leader of the team and that he recruited others to participate as manufacturers of the rifles,” the statement added.

Findings by the security agency revealed that rifles and pistols has just been made and none of them have been sold yet.

Naija News understands that the suspects were found in possession of five completed rifles, one pistol, one unfinished rifle, seven empty cartridges, two boots, rods, a welding machine, a filling machine, two searchlights, three pliers, a shovel, cutlass, axes, a hunter’s ID card, and a belt.

According to the statement, all the seized items will be handed over to the Nigerian Police for further investigation and potential prosecution.

The NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has since instructed all Zonal Commanders, State Commandants, and formation heads to prioritize the gathering of timely intelligence.