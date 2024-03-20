Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 20th March 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 19th March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1580 and sell at N1590 on Tuesday 19th March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1580 Selling Rate N1590

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1476 Selling Rate 1477

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The naira, on Monday witnessed a depreciation, trading at N1,610 against the dollar in the parallel market.

This marks a 0.63 percent decline from the N1,600/$ rate observed on March 15.

Despite this dip, bureau de change operators (BDCs) in Lagos are adapting to the fluctuating rates, buying dollars at N1,580 and selling at N1,610, thus maintaining a profit margin of N30.

Conversely, in the official FX market, the naira showcased resilience on March 18, gaining 1.86 percent.