14 Dead, 37 Injured In North China Fatal Accident

A bus crash within a tunnel on an expressway in northern China resulted in the death of fourteen people and injury to 37 others.

As cited by state broadcaster CCTV, local authorities in Shanxi province reported that the accident occurred shortly after 2:30 pm local time (0630 GMT) on Tuesday.

The report stated that the bus, transporting 51 individuals, collided with the interior wall of the tunnel.

State news agency Xinhua confirmed the casualties from the incident in a separate report, omitting information about the severity of the survivors’ conditions and noting that the cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

China often experiences road accidents because safety regulations are not strictly enforced, such as in February of last year when 16 people died and many others were hurt in a collision in central Hunan province.

In the previous month, 19 people lost their lives, and 20 were injured in a road accident in eastern Jiangxi province.

