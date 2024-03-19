Reactions As Theophilus Sunday Unveils His Jamaican Fiancee, Ashlee White (Photos)

Nigerians have taken to the social media platform, X to react after popular gospel singer, Theophilus Sunday unveiled his fiancee.

Naija News reports that the singer posted a picture of himself and his fiancee, Ashlee White, on his official Instagram account on Tuesday.

He tagged the picture “As it pleases the Lord!”

This platform understands the fiancee is a former beauty queen and real estate guru.

Following the revelation, some fans of the singer took to social media to congratulate him and gush about the beautiful pictures, while others expressed surprise that the musician is set to get married.

See the pictures and some of the reactions that have followed.

@BennyUmoren: He was in the spirit always and still saw a sisterly baddie. I love it. Theophilus Sunday you do this one.

@Graceof_ojo: Congratulations to you uncle Theo, ire akari oooo.

@IJohn91: Thought heaven alone was the goal Minister Theo?

@Row_Haastrup: He led you all to Kabash & groan in prays through his powerful songs, but guess what?

While you all were groaning, Min Theophilus Sunday found love ❤️ 😁

Congratulations Minister Theo

@Danchi_ella: It’s raining kingdom marriage this year.

Congratulations to Min Theophilus Sunday and his beautiful bride to be.

@RebeccaIsi: All these men of God will be doing like all they do is close eyes to pray

But when it’s time to pick wives?

They open all their eyesssss; see Theophilus Sunday’s woman nau

@i_iyanz: You see whom Theophilus Sunday wants to marry?!

A lawyer, sells properties….fine girl. Top tier babe. Making it big time in real estate and encouraging women to go after their dreams.

If you like put your life on hold for a man, na you go suffer am!

@EduEle5: Minister Theophilus Sunday carry eyes ooo

Our wife is gorgeous 🔥

@TosinofJesus: Theophilus Sunday’s woman is fineeeeeeeeee

Ahannnnn

@DAMIADENUGA: Congratulations to Theophilus Sunday on bagging a beautiful wife. Christian ministers and fine women, like 5 & 6.

@adesojifasanya: Moses Bliss go Ghana go find woman

Theophilus Sunday sef no wait for Nigeria

And someone is telling me to limit myself to Sagamu.

Dey play my fans.

@rukky_nate: Hearty congratulations to Minister Theophilus Sunday.

God bless his new home.