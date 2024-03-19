Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 19th March 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 18th March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1595 and sell at N1600 on Monday 18th March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1595 Selling Rate N1600

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1572 Selling Rate 1573

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

A new World Bank report has left Nigeria out as it listed Argentina, Egypt, Zimbabwe and Palestine among the top 10 Nations with the worst food inflation.

The latest ranking comes amid a continued rise in food prices and worsening economic hardship, in the country.

Naija News recalls that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed in its latest report that Nigeria’s inflation rate skyrocketed by 31.6% in the month of February.

According to the report, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services, increased from 29.9 per cent recorded in the previous month.

However, the World Bank, in its latest food security update, listed Argentina, Zimbabwe, Egypt, Palestine, Vietnam, and Malawi among the top 10 nations hardest hit by food inflation.