Delta Community Razed After Killing Of Soldiers

Tension grips Delta State as the Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, the site of a brutal attack that resulted in the death of sixteen soldiers, has been razed.

Channels TV reports that allegations are rife that the destruction was an act of reprisal by some soldiers aggrieved over the loss of their colleagues.

The incident has escalated fears among residents, leading to a mass exodus to the neighbouring town of Ughelli.

The deadly attack on the soldiers, which occurred last Thursday, has prompted a rigorous manhunt led by Major General Jamal Abdussalam, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army.

Several arrests have reportedly been made in connection with the killings.

In addition, the military has increased its presence in the region, with patrols in the creeks aimed at apprehending individuals involved in the horrible act.

Naija News had earlier reported the recovery of the lifeless bodies of the soldiers early Saturday morning by the joint task force under Major General Abdussalam’s supervision.

Some of the deceased were found in a horrifying state, with reports of beheadings and mutilations, emphasizing the brutality of the attack.

The incident, which has drawn widespread condemnation, involved senior military officers, including a commanding officer and two majors, whose bodies were discovered floating near the NDDC jetty in the coastal Delta community.

This tragic event is under investigation following directives from the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, who has ordered a thorough probe into the killings.

According to reports, the military personnel were ambushed and killed while responding to a distress call amid a communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities.

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, confirmed the details of the incident in a statement issued on Saturday.

He noted that the troops were on a peace mission in the Bomadi Local Government Area when they were surrounded and attacked by community youths.