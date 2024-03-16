Police React As White Teenager Racially Abuse, Assault Black Boy In UK (Video)

The United Kingdom Police have confirmed the arrest of a white teenager caught assaulting a black boy in a viral video.

Naija News gathered that the white teenage boy had been arrested by Cumbria police after he was captured on camera assaulting the black schoolboy in Carlisle.

The incident reportedly occurred at St. John Henry Newman Catholic School in Carlisle.

In the video, the white teen was seen pushing and striking the black schoolboy and instructing him to kiss his shoes.

The black boy, who felt he could not do anything, kissed the white boy’s shoes as his friends cheered on.

An X user, @Oluomoofderby, who is based in the UK, shared the clip on Friday.

He wrote, “Racism in the UK is getting worse every day. A black child was racially abused and beaten up today at St John Henry Newman Catholic School in Carlisle.

“Are black people not safe in Carlisle? Black hospital staff are also not safe in Carlisle.”

However, the video has generated a lot of views and reactions on social media and has been condemned by the black community all over the world.

See the video below.

Reacting in a statement posted on its website titled, “Arrest made following report of hate incident in Carlisle,” the Cumbria police confirmed the arrest of the teenager.

The police also urged the people not to share the video further so as not to impede any legal proceedings or to identify any of the children involved.

It said: “We can confirm officers have arrested a teenage boy in relation to a report of a hate incident involving a boy being assaulted in Carlisle.

“Officers are aware of images relating to this incident being circulated online and concerns in the community over the incident.

“As an arrest has been made, we would urge people not to share the video further so as not to impede any legal proceedings or to identify any of the children involved.”

In 2020, the Independent UK reported two white teenagers were arrested after a viral video showed a black boy slapped and ordered to kiss a white boy’s shoes.