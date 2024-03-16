Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 16th March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 16th March 2024.

The PUNCH: The service disruption caused by Thursday’s cuts to the undersea cable supplying broadband Internet connectivity to Nigeria and countries in the West African sub-region, on Friday, forced many banks and other financial institutions, as well as telecom companies and allied firms to scale down their operations.

Vanguard: Consumer prices remain stubbornly elevated in Nigeria, as the February Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading otherwise known as inflation, released yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that headline inflation scaled by 1.8 percentage points (ppts) to 31.7%, the highest level since April 1996.

ThisDay: The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, once more met with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, yesterday, during which he stressed the need for tracking of terrorism funding in Nigeria, THISDAY learnt yesterday

Daily Trust: Some children in Jigawa State have resorted to collecting local manure (organic fertilizer) and selling same to farmers for a living, amidst the current economic hardship in the country. Inflation in the country hit 29 per cent in January according to the consumer price index released by the National Bureau of Statistics. Many parents find it difficult to provide enough food for their families.

