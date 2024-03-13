FG Probes 107 Universities Over Fake Results, Asks Nigerians For Suggestions

The Federal Government’s Inter-Ministerial Investigative Committee on Degree Certificate Milling is set to beam its searchlight on the activities of 107 private universities in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the committee is set to review the activities and performances of 107 private universities created in the past 15 years over concerns relating to the issuing of fake degrees.

Areas to be examined include having the required facilities, proper management, sufficient program funding, necessary staff qualifications, and types of staff employed—including full-time, contract, adjunct, visiting, and other categories.

The government, through the committee, published an advertorial on Tuesday asking members of the public for input that will help them make their final decisions.

It would be recalled that the government started looking into recent issues of certificate racketeering after a journalist from the Daily Nigerian, Umar Audu, did some investigating and found out about fake certificates being sold in Benin Republic and Togo.

The fake result obtained by the journalist was also used to enrol in the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC).

The committee said its activities would be “without prejudice to the periodic accreditation exercise of the National Universities Commission.”

“Memoranda from the general public are, therefore, solicited to provide information to the committee to help it make appropriate recommendations to address the menace in line with its terms of reference.”