SERAP To Sue Nigerian Senate Over ‘Unlawful’ Suspension Of Senator Ningi

The Socio-Economic Right And Accountability Project (SERAP) has announced that it will sue the Nigerian Senate for what it termed the unlawful suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi.

The right group, which described the embattled senator as a whistleblower, announced its decision in a post on its official X account shortly after the Senate announced Ningi’s suspension.

The group emphasized that budget padding was a crime against Nigerians.

“We’re suing the Senate over the unlawful suspension of whistleblower and Senator Abdul Ningi for 3 months over his allegation that the Senate inserted projects worth N3 trillion in the 2024 budget, contrary to the Nigerian Constitution and international standards,” the group in a post on its official X account said.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Senate suspended the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central in the National Assembly for three months from all legislative duties.

Ningi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was suspended during Tuesday’s plenary over allegations of padding of the 2024 budget.

A member of the Appropriation Committee in the Senate, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, first moved the motion for Ningi’s suspension for 12 months over allegations of criminal misinformation and breach of peace in the National Assembly and the country by extension.

However, other lawmakers like Senators Asuquo Ekpenyong and Musa Dani moved for the amendment of the motion by Ibrahim.

Ekpenyong, who is from Cross River South Senatorial District, prayed for the reduction of the suspension to six months, which was seconded by Senator Musa.

However, it was agreed that the Bauchi lawmaker would be suspended from the Senate for three months without pay, after which he was escorted out of the Red Chamber by the Sergeants-at-arm.