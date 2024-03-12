Like Abia, Benue Government Moves To Set-Up Power Supply Plant To Independently Generate Electricity

The Benue State Government has disclosed intentions to build a power plant that will generate electricity, thereby promoting socio-economic development throughout the communities in the state.

Naija News reports that Benue Investment and Property Company, BIPC, managing director, Raymond Asemakaha, said this on Monday.

Recall that the federal government just ratified a bill empowering all state governments to own and run their own electrical businesses.

During a meeting with a Remedy Earth delegation at the BIPC corporate offices in Makurdi, Asemakaha requested that the energy company establish a pilot plant in Benue State.

The BIPC chief emphasized that the state needed to possess a power plant to transform itself and promote economic activity.

He said, “For us we know that one thing that stimulates the economy is when you have enough power. So, we are looking for options to ensure that the state generates its power and shares it with its communities.

“We want them to do the plant here and test run it so we can know what they are capable of before we engage them. Gone are the days that people tell stories; we want to see them before we can recommend them to the governor.”

The latest development comes weeks after Governor Alex Otti’s Abia state government launched the Geometric Power Plant project to deliver a 24-hour power supply to the state’s residents.