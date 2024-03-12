PENGASSAN Pickets NCDMB

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) experienced a disruption in its industrial harmony on Tuesday when the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) decided to shut down operations at the NCDMB headquarters, known as the Nigerian Content Tower in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Naija News understands that two canopies were placed at the entry and exit gates to prevent workers from entering the building.

As a result, several workers who had already resumed work were unable to access the premises and had to return home, while others waited in their cars.

Clusters of PENGASSAN members, wearing red T-shirts with PENGASSAN and NCDMB inscriptions, were observed discussing the latest development.

Although a top military officer and his entourage were initially prevented from entering the building, they were eventually allowed access after parking their car outside.

Investigations have revealed that this industrial action was triggered by the recent redeployment and posting carried out by the Executive Secretary, Felix Omatsola Ogbe.

It could be recalled that on March 4, 2024, Ogbe issued an internal memo announcing the redeployment and promotion of six employees, including Ifeanyi Ukoha.

Ukoha was transferred from his previous position as General Manager of Accounts and Finance to the role of Acting Director of Finance and Personnel Management.

It has been alleged that Ukoha’s promotion was improper.

The SUN quoted sources to have claimed that he was over 50 years old when his appointment was regularized, which violates the existing rules of the Civil Service. This position was previously held by Mr. Isaac Yalla.

In addition to Mr. Ukoha, other individuals’ appointments are being questioned due to a lack of adherence to due process. These individuals include Mr. Mofe Megbele, Chidinma Adiele, Gloria Onajero Osiebe, Mildred Eskor-Brown, and Obinna Ofili.

PENGASSAN’s industrial action is believed to be based on the argument that Ogbe’s actions violate the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Act 2010.

Currently, the House of Representatives Committee on Nigerian Content Development is investigating a series of alleged fraudulent contracts and scams involving high-ranking board officials.

Some of these questionable transactions, totalling $300 million, involve financial and operational irregularities related to asset acquisition loans, loan financing, and various inactive equity financing and investment schemes.