Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 12th March 2024

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 11th March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1610 and sell at N1615 on Monday 11th March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1610 Selling Rate N1615

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1624 Selling Rate 1625

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria’s foreign reserves have recorded an increase of 2.83%, jumping to $34.11 billion as of March 7, 2024, from $33.17 billion at the beginning of the year.

The figure, which is based on the latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is the highest in eight months.

The most recent data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows a significant increase in external reserves, rising by $993 million in just one month and reaching the highest level in eight months.

On March 7, 2024, the external reserves totalled $34,110,027,381, which is higher than the previous month’s amount of $33,116,051,881 reported on February 8, 2024.

The data shows that the reserves have been staying pretty consistent at around $32 to $33 billion for the past eight months. The latest record on March 7 is the highest it’s been since June 30, 2023, when the reserves hit $34,119,447,986.