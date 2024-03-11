Dollar to Naira Exchange Rates
Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 11th March 2024
What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?
See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 10th March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.
How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?
Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):
The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1610 and sell at N1620 on Sunday 10th March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).
Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.
Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today
|Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)
|Black Market Exchange Rate Today
|Buying Rate
|N1610
|Selling Rate
|N1620
Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today
|Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)
|CBN Rate Today
|Buying Rate
|1593
|Selling Rate
|1594
Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.
Cryptocurrency Experts Reveal ‘Danger’ Of Binance Exit From Nigeria
Binance’s exit from Nigeria could potentially exacerbate youth unemployment in the country, according to experts and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
Naija News reports that the Cryptocurrency giant Binance Holdings Ltd announced last week that it was leaving the Nigerian market and discontinuing all its services for the naira.
In an official statement on its website, the firm said the crypto exchange will automatically convert naira balances to USDT from March 8 at 8:00 a.m. UTC but will cease support for NGN deposits after 14:00 UTC today.
According to the crypto company, withdrawals will become unsupported after March 8 at 6:00 a.m. UTC, adding that the conversion rate for automatic conversions will be 1 USDT per 1,515.13 naira.
However, experts in this field have expressed their concerns over the recent prohibition of Binance naira operations in Nigeria, urging the government to explore more effective strategies for handling the country’s ongoing foreign exchange difficulties.