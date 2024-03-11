Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 11th March 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 10th March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1610 and sell at N1620 on Sunday 10th March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1610 Selling Rate N1620

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1593 Selling Rate 1594

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Binance’s exit from Nigeria could potentially exacerbate youth unemployment in the country, according to experts and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Naija News reports that the Cryptocurrency giant Binance Holdings Ltd announced last week that it was leaving the Nigerian market and discontinuing all its services for the naira.

In an official statement on its website, the firm said the crypto exchange will automatically convert naira balances to USDT from March 8 at 8:00 a.m. UTC but will cease support for NGN deposits after 14:00 UTC today.

According to the crypto company, withdrawals will become unsupported after March 8 at 6:00 a.m. UTC, adding that the conversion rate for automatic conversions will be 1 USDT per 1,515.13 naira.

However, experts in this field have expressed their concerns over the recent prohibition of Binance naira operations in Nigeria, urging the government to explore more effective strategies for handling the country’s ongoing foreign exchange difficulties.