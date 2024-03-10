Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 10th March 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 9th March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1610 and sell at N1620 on Saturday 9th March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1610 Selling Rate N1620

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1593 Selling Rate 1594

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, has said that he sympathises with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government over the country’s economic challenges.

Adesina pledged the sum of $1.8bn in budget as support, saying that about $1bn out of the amount will be issued as a concessionary loan to finance part of the 2024 budget.

The AfDB president stated this during an interview monitored by The Whistler.

He lamented that Tinubu has had to deal with inflation, currency depreciation, and the depletion of foreign reserves.

According to him, “It’s challenging to be a president. And I feel for President Tinubu, you know, with what he has to deal with on the macroeconomic side with inflation, with the depreciation of the currency, but also depletion of the foreign reserves to be able to do that. It is very difficult. So, think, you know, my view, and I came here to see him on the 14th of February, is to rally around and support him to succeed, because his success is actually our collective success.

“But there are a number of things that we’ve got to be able to do right, you know when you go to a medical doctor. Or somebody doing diagnostics and they ask you to do a scan. You do a scan, and the scan tells you all the wrong things, right? So, you can either close your eyes and say, I don’t want to see the scan, and you leave with a problem, right? Or you look at the scan and say, well, this is what a scan says and what must I do differently?”