Pounds To Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today 9th March 2024

What is the Pounds to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Pounds to Naira exchange rate for 8th March, below. You can swap your pounds for Naira at these rates.

How much is a pounds to naira today in the black market?

Pounds to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a Pound to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a pound for N2020 and sell at N2050 on Friday 8th March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Pounds to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Pound to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N2020 Selling Rate N2050

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.