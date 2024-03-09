List Of States With Cheapest Prices Of Cement As Cost Drops

According to a recent survey, the prices of cement in some northern states have dropped.

A report from Legit shows that top cemnent manufacturers such as Dangote, Lafarge and BUA all sell the product at almost the same price.

Following efforts by the Nigerian government to reduce the surging costs of construction materials, the product remains relatively expensive in Nigeria compared to other countries in Africa.

States With Lowest Prices

Cement prices have declined in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger, and Nasarawa states and are now being sold between N8,000 and N9,500, compared to the previous rates where it sold above N13,000 per bag.

According to findings, Dangote cement sells for N8,000 and N9,500, Lafarge cement goes for N8,000 and N9,300, and BUA cement stands at N7,500 and N9,000.

Some traders shared insights into the market dynamics following the government’s directives to manufacturers to lower prices.

Speaking to the aforementioned publication, traders say that the prices may drop further, but they are being cautious as the manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers play a critical role in setting the prices for end users.

According to them, differences arise from modes of procurement, with some sourcing them directly from the manufacturers and others via dealers.