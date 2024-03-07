Trouble As Man Steals 200 Bags Of Cement Amid Price Hike

A man named Hammed Waheed was arraigned before the Iyaganku Magistrates Court in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Thursday for the alleged theft of 200 bags of cement.

Naija News understands that the 28-year-old, who does not have a fixed address, is facing charges of conspiracy and theft.

According to the Daily Post, the Prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the court that Waheed and others committed the crime on February 21 at 11:30 am in the Oke-Ado area of Ibadan.

The police claim that Waheed stole the bags of cement owned by one Tunrayo Adeogun.

The charges against Waheed violate Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000. Despite the allegations, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, the Magistrate, Olasinmibo Sanusi-Zubair, subsequently granted the defendant bail in the amount of N300,000.

The bail requires two trustworthy sureties who must provide the same amount. The case has been adjourned until March 20 for the hearing.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man, Ahmad Kargi, has expressed surprise after a cement seller offered him his N400 balance on the purchase of cement even after leaving the shop.

Naija News reports that Ahmad narrated his experience in a post via X on Wednesday.

The man said he had bought the cement in the North at N8,200 per bag but was amazed after he received a call from the seller regarding a price reduction.

According to Ahmad, the cement seller told him the price of a bag of cement had been reduced to N7,800 and offered to return a balance of N400 on each bag he had bought.

He wrote on X: “Today I bought cement at a rate of ₦8,200/bag, now, the seller called and said the price has been reduced to ₦7,800 so he will refund ₦400 for each bag. If not in the NORTH, where could this happen in Nigeria?”