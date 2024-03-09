Identity Of Suspect Involved In $6.2 Million CBN Fraud, Wanted For Forging Buhari’s Signature Revealed

Odoh Eric Ocheme has been revealed as one of the suspects wanted for allegedly forging former President Muhammadu Buhari’s signature to effect the disbursement of $6,230,000 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Naija News understands that Ocheme, who served as Emefiele’s personal assistant, is wanted by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, testified before a Federal High Court in Abuja that no fund was meant for the payment of foreign election observers.

Mustapha said the apex bank leadership forged the former President’s and his own signatures to process the payment.

Following the development, the Special Investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu to probe the CBN under the former Governor, Godwin Emefiele, Jim Obazee, swung into action to unravel the payment.

In February, Obazee had asked Interpol to place three suspects on its watchlist over the $6,230,000 payment. The suspects were Ocheme, Adamu Abubakar, and Imam Abubakar.

Emefiele was also indicted over the alleged fraudulent payment. He is currently facing a 20-count criminal charge preferred against him by the EFCC.

Ocheme is one of those being investigated over alleged fraud in the apex bank. The EFCC recently declared him, Margaret, Emefiele’s wife, Anita Joy Omoile, and Jonathan Omoile wanted for alleged money laundering.

Profile Of Ocheme

Born on May 16, 1981, in Markudi, Benue state capital, Ocheme studied economics at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Before his tertiary education, he attended ECWA Secondary School in Markurdi.

According to TheCable, Ocheme, an associate of Emefiele, is one of the directors of Ricrem Limited and Beustone Nigeria Limited, which provides services for agricultural production.

The company, which was registered in February 2012, is inactive on the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) website, which means that the company has not filed its annual returns up to date.

Those listed as directors of the company are Ocheme, Raymond Sunday Odoh, Livingstone Ocheme Onukwue, and Elliott Ocheme Nwandu.

The second company, Beustone, was established on May 5, 2009. It is also inactive on the CAC website. Ocheme, Livingstone Onukwue, Beulah Ali, and Josephine Odoh are listed as directors.

Ocheme married Chinenyeze Ozioma Okoro in February 2021 in Owerri, Imo state.

The wedding ceremony, which took place at St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Irete, Owerri West LGA, was attended by top politicians and personalities, including Emefiele.