Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 9th March 2024

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 8th March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1610 and sell at N1618 on Friday 8th March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1593 Selling Rate 1594

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), representing the major downstream marketers, has expressed concerns about the potential difficulties in the distribution and supply chain of petroleum products due to the current intricacies of the foreign exchange market.

Speaking during a media forum held in Lagos recently, the Executive Secretary of MEMAN, Clement Isong, highlighted that the uncertainties in the forex market have hindered members from importing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol or fuel.

He emphasized the challenges in accurately calculating the product’s landing cost, which affects the determination of the appropriate pump price.

Isong expressed the stance of his colleagues regarding the current challenges in the industry value chain, emphasizing that their investments are not completely safeguarded due to the dollarization of specific fees.