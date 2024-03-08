Pounds To Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today 8th March 2024

What is the Pounds to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Pounds to Naira exchange rate for 7th March, below. You can swap your pounds for Naira at these rates.

How much is a pounds to naira today in the black market?

Pounds to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a Pound to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a pound for N2040 and sell at N2060 on Thursday 7th March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Pound to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N2040 Selling Rate N2060

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Cryptocurrency giant, Binance Holdings Ltd, has announced that it will leave the Nigerian market and discontinue all its services for the naira.

Naija News reports that the cryptocurrency company made the announcement in a blog post on its website on Tuesday.

The firm said the crypto exchange will automatically convert naira balances to USDT from March 8 at 8:00 a.m. UTC but will cease support for NGN deposits after 14:00 UTC today.

According to the crypto company, withdrawals will become unsupported after March 8 at 6:00 a.m. UTC, adding that the conversion rate for automatic conversions will be 1 USDT per 1,515.13 naira.

It added that all spot trading pairs against the naira will be delisted on March 7 at 3:00 a.m. UTC and open spot orders for these pairs will be automatically closed.