Help Us To Overcome Food Insecurity – Customs Beg Traditional Rulers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has called on traditional rulers to render their help in regulating food prices in the nation.

The Acting Controller, Federal Operation Unit, FOU, Zone ‘D’, Joseph Adelaja, made the appeal on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Barkido Aliyu-Mustapha in Yola.

He explained that the hike in food prices was as a result of the illicit hoarding and exportation of food commodities.

“As part of the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC’s) policy thrust on consolidation, collaboration and innovation, we are here to seek fatherly support and wise counsel particularly on the challenges facing the country in terms of food insecurity.

“As we are aware that national and food security is the responsibility of every patriotic Nigerian.

“We solicit the support of all stakeholders and members of the general public to enable us to overcome the menace,” he said

Speaking further, Adelaja explained that illegal exportation of petroleum products also caused untold hardship on the citizens, and stressed the need for collaborative efforts to address the menace.

“This is a critical period of our national life and all hands must be on deck to support the government because we cannot afford to get it wrong at this point in time of our national history”, he added.