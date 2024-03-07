Pounds To Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today 7th March 2024

What is the Pounds to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Pounds to Naira exchange rate for 6th March, below. You can swap your pounds for Naira at these rates.

How much is a pounds to naira today in the black market?

Pounds to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a Pound to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a pound for N2000 and sell at N2030 on Wednesday 6th March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Pounds to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Pound to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N2000 Selling Rate N2030

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

