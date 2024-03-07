How Afrobeat Singers ‘Stole’ From Fuji Musicians – Remi Aluko

Nigerian fuji singer, Remi Aluko, has alleged that Afrobeats singers stole a lot of content from Fuji music.

Aluko, in a chat with Echo Room, said Afrobeats singers adopted a lot of things including sounds from Fuji music, particularly in their use of choruses and they also know it.

He said: “They stole from Fuji music, they know that. Afro people know. They stole a lot of things. Part of the chorus is from the Fuji.”

Asked during the interview to identify any Afrobeats artist who he believes ‘stole’ from Fuji music, Aluko named Burna Boy, adding that the Afrobeats star has a unique style of presentation.

He added: “Burna Boy because if you go and check Burna Boy on the stage now, his stage performance is totally unique.”

Wizkid Changed Nigerian Music Industry – Fuji Singer, Remi Aluko

Nigerian fuji musician, Remi Aluko, has claimed that award-winning singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, changed the Nigerian music industry in terms of the music economy and boosted replay value.

Naija News reports that Aluko made this known in a recent podcast interview with Echo Room.

According to the fuji star, Nigerian songs were usually lengthy before the ‘Essence’ crooner ventured into the music industry and changed the norm by releasing shorter songs.

Remi Aluko said other artistes followed suit when they saw that Wizkid’s recording method bloated song replay value.