Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 7th March 2024

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1600 and sell at N1610 on Wednesday 6th March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1590 Selling Rate 1591

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has slashed the exchange rate used to calculate import duties.

The rate was slashed by 5.3%, Naija News understands.

The development was posted on the official trade portal of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The reduction comes after a period of relative stability in the exchange rate between the Naira and the United States dollar.

Naija News reports that the rate for calculating customs duties was N1,544.081 per dollar as at yesterday. This translates to a 5.3 percent decrease compared to the previous rate of N1,630.159 to a dollar used on Friday