New Price Of Garri Emerges As Increment Surges By 108%

Report has indicated that the price of garri has increased by 108 percent in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that this development is coming amidst a nationwide reduction in the production of cassava.

According to a survey by Daily Post, 4-litre paint container measure of yellow garri now sells for an average of N2,500 as against N1,200 sold in December 2023.

Also a a 50kg bag of white garri sells at N35,000 as against N17,000 sold in December 2023, indicating a 105 per cent increase in price.

Similarly, major markets in the Federal Capital Terrritory, (FCT) show that the average price of a 50kg bag of yellow garri surged by 108 per cent from an average of N18,000 in December 2023 to N37,500 in March 2024.

According to farmers, the production of tubers of cassava was hampered by the impact of climate change, worsening insecurity and the uncertainty around last year’s elections.

Speaking on the development, National President of Nigeria Cassava Growers Association (NCGA), Segun Adewumi told the aforementioned publication that most farmers stopped cultivating cassava last year due to uncertainty surrounding the 2023 elections

“The uncertainty and potential disruption during the change in government discouraged farmers from cultivating cassava as extensively as usual. This is what led to the production shortfall,” Adewumi said.