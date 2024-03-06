My Mission On Earth Is Not Complete, Please Save Me For Dying – Daddy Fresh Cries Out, As He Battles Serious Ailment

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Onyebuchi, popularly known as Daddy Fresh, has cried out for help over his battle with partial stroke.

Speaking via Instagram, the singer disclosed that he has been battling partial stroke for over two years, and is at high risk of kidney failure and prostate problems.

He urged Nigerians to help him out, as he has exhausted all his finances while trying to treat the ailment.

The veteran begged Nigerians not to let him die, adding that he has not completed his mission on earth.

According to him, “I have been facing this for over two years, and I decided to handle it on my own, thinking it would not take this long, but my purpose in God disposes. Right now, it is hitting me so hard that I couldn’t imagine.

“I need your help right now because I have exhausted all I have despite being on the bed, I still try to reach other people who are also in need. The difference is that, I hide my own pain from people because I believe I will be able to handle it.

“So, as it is right now, I can’t fund myself anymore. Please, I now appeal to you to save a soul because my mission on earth is incomplete, and I will be badly hurt to go this way.”