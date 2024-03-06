Customs Declares Readiness To Re-open Nigeria-Niger Land Border At Illela, Sokoto

The Customs Area Controller, Nigeria Customs Service, Sokoto-Zamfara Area Command, Kamal Mohammed, has announced the command’s preparedness towards the reopening of the Nigeria-Niger border at Illela, Sokoto State.

Naija News reports that Mohammed made the bold declaration during his recent visit to the border post.

The Controller expressed his commitment to ensuring that all necessary arrangements are in place for the anticipated reopening.

He stated that with the lifting of sanctions on the Niger Republic by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the restoration of power supply to the country, his visit aimed to ensure that the border is ready for reopening.

“I came to ensure all is set towards the reopening of the Illela border while they await the last order,” Mohammed said.

He urged the stakeholders and security agencies stationed at the border to prioritize cooperation, especially in intelligence sharing, information exchange, and coordinated operations to protect the nation’s borders.

The Customs’ boss stressed that through working together, every agency could successfully carry out their respective duties.

He expressed gratitude towards the Customs Licence Agents for their understanding and cooperation during the prolonged border closure.

He noted, “We know it has not been easy for you, but God willing, it will soon become history.”

Mohammed expressed gratitude to the Illela Community for their hospitality, stressing that as part of corporate social responsibility, the service has awarded the construction of a primary healthcare facility at the border station, and when completed, it will cater to both officers and the Illela community.

Comptroller Mohammed paid homage to the Sarkin Gobir of Gwadabawa, Muhammad Zayyanu, appealing to the traditional ruler to advise his subjects against smuggling.