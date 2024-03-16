Customs Intercepts Arms, Illicit Drugs, Military Uniforms At Lagos Port (Video)

The Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted some arms and ammunition allegedly being smuggled into the country.

Naija News gathered that other items recovered were military camouflage, and substances suspected to be illicit drugs.

A source within the service who spoke under anonymity told Channels Television that the arms recovered were automatic single-barrel rifles and pump action guns.

The source added that the recoveries and seizure were made during an inspection of consignments imported into the country.

Though details of the interception are still sketchy, the source could not confirm if any arrests were made.

Addressing reporters at the Port, the Area Controller, Dera Nnadi, confirmed the seizure of the firearms and ammunition.

He said NCS officers intercepted 11 rifles and six pistols, including their ammunition, alongside banned drugs in different containers at the Tin-Can Island Port between January and middle of March, this year.

Nnadi stated that due to an ongoing investigation, the source of the arms and ammunition would not be disclosed at this period.

He said: “The main reason for bringing all of us here today is to showcase the successes that we have recorded in partnering with our partner agencies in the area of enforcement.

“The Command’s anti-smuggling drive has yielded the following result: one 20P 9964 Rifle; another 20P 9964 Rifle; one Pump Action Rifle; one Practical Tactical 30H 80019922 Rifle; another 20P 992 Rifle; two AV Pump Action Rifle; and yet another P10115 Rifle.

“In total, we seized 11 Rifles and six Pistols from different containers imported into the country at different times.

“We also seized psychotropic substances imported into the country but were intercepted through collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“Based on this collaboration, several kilogrammes of Cannabis Indica have been seized. In recent times, we have also seized 23 packages containing 23 kilograms of Heroin concealed in a container, the identity of which we are still keeping secret due to an ongoing investigation.

“Our vigour to make these seizures is in furtherance of the resolve of the Federal Government to make this country safe. We are all aware that the conveyers of these seizures intend to use them for nefarious activities which include support for insurgents, kidnapping activities and other vices that are inimical to the well-being and security of our nation.

“In the area of revenue generation, for the first two months and 14 days of this year, the Tin-Can Customs Command has been able to generate N240,302,000,000.00. This is what we have generated from January to today, 15th of March, 2024.

“If you recall, our revenue target on a monthly basis is N94,000,000,000.00. What this means is that we have been able to surpass our expected revenue target of N188 billion for January and February.

“By way of percentage, we have surpassed our January revenue target by 107 per cent and also surpassed our February target by 141 per cent.

“I will not give you the percentage for March because we are still in the middle of March.”