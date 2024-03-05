Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 5th March 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 4th March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1600 and sell at N1610 on Monday 4th March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1600 Selling Rate N1610

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1543 Selling Rate 1544

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it successfully concluded a sale of government securities, issuing 1.053 trillion ($680 million) in short-term instruments.

The apex bank made this known in a statement on Monday by its acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Hakama Sidi-Ali.

The CBN said the sale, which occurred on March 1, 2024, was part of its liquidity management exercise.

In a statement on Monday, the regulator said the 500 billion offered at the open market operations (OMO) auction was oversubscribed, selling 1.053 trillion.

According to the apex bank, 79 per cent of the total bids, or the equivalent of $530 million, came from foreign investors.

It is understood that the Friday auction was the first since the CBN’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, which was followed by a virtual meeting with foreign portfolio investors.