Hardship: Customs To Resume Distribution Of Seized Rice, Other Food Items

The Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/Ogun Command, has announced plans to begin another round of distribution of seized rice and other food items to citizens.

The Area Controller, Oyo/Osun Command, Ben Oramalugo, said this on Sunday while speaking with newsmen at the command headquarters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Recall that NCS began the distribution of seized food items on the order of the Federal Government to Nigerians to help mitigate the current hardship in the country.

However, the rice sale was suspended due to a tragic incident in Lagos, where scores of people died during an attempt to force their way into the venue.

Speaking on new plans to distribute food items, Oramalugo said the move is to alleviate the hardship Nigerians are facing due to the skyrocketing prices of food and the high cost of living.

He added that the Service will begin another round of distribution as soon as the Federal Government finalises the modalities for the exercise to prevent a repeat of the tragic incident that happened in Lagos weeks ago.

He said that the distribution of the seized items would go a long way in alleviating the hardship being faced by many families, adding that they are committed to ensuring that the seized rice is distributed fairly and transparently, with eligible beneficiaries carefully screened and verified before they receive the items.

He said: “Once the necessary modalities are in place, the distribution of seized rice will begin. We will provide regular updates to the public on the progress of the distribution.

“In the meantime, we would like to remind everyone that smuggling is illegal and that those who engage in it are subject to serious penalties.

“We urge everyone to support the government’s efforts to crack down on smuggling and ensure that only legal goods are brought into the country.”