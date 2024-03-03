Super Falcons Ex-Goalkeeper Is Dead

Former Super Falcons goalkeeper, Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni, has passed on.

Naija New reports that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the sad news on its X handle on Saturday.

According to the terse statement, Aluko died after battling with breast cancer for eight years.

NFF wrote, “We are sad to hear of the passing of former Super Falcons goalkeeper Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni after an eight-year battle with cancer.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

Aluko was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2017 and was given the all-clear a year later after undergoing treatment and a mastectomy.

However, she was again diagnosed with the disease in January 2019 and underwent 10 chemotherapy sessions.

In other news, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly appointed Augustine Eguavoen as the interim coach of the men’s national team, Super Eagles.

The appointment comes barely 24 hours after former coach Jose Peseiro resigned as the Super Eagles head coach due to contract expiration.

Naija News reports that this is the fourth time Eguavoen is managing the men’s national team after he coached the Super Eagles to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Super Eagles media officer, Babafemi Raji, confirmed this development to Peoples Gazette on Saturday.

Raji said Eguavoen will temporarily lead the team par protocol until a permanent replacement is named by the NFF, who are yet to officially comment on the national team coaching situation.