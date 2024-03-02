Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 2nd March 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 1st March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1585 and sell at N1600 on Friday 1st March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1585 Selling Rate N1600

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1543 Selling Rate 1544

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Dangote Cement Plc, Nigeria’s leading cement manufacturer, has announced a remarkable financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2023, showcasing substantial growth in profitability and revenue.

The company reported a profit after tax of N455.58 billion in its annual financial report, marking a significant 19.7% increase from the previous year.

The company’s financial results indicate a robust year of operations, with full-year group revenue reaching N2.208 trillion, up 36% from N1.618 trillion recorded in 2022.

This impressive revenue growth underscores Dangote Cement’s strong market presence and operational efficiency amidst challenging economic conditions.

Net profit for the group also saw a notable increase, rising by 19% to N456 billion, compared to N382 billion in the preceding year. Earnings per share followed suit, climbing 19% to N26.47 from N22.27 in 2022.