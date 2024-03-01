100 Happy New Month Messages, Wishes, Prayers For March 2024

Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the month of March, the third month of the year 2024

A happy new month to you, your friends and your family from Naija News Team.

Being a new day of a new month, many expect good wishes from their friends, family members, and loved ones, hence, a need to compile one.

Below are some new month prayer points and messages you can send to friends, family members, and loved ones.

1. May God specially attend to your situation this month, and your family’s too. Happy newest month.

2. It shall be well with you all that is yours this month and beyond. Happy newest month.

3. The doors of blessings shall be opened for you & your Family throughout this month, and forever. A happy new month to you all from me.

4. May you continue to dwell within the cover of Almighty this month and forever. Have a blessed month.

5. No traces of sadness shall be linked to your home this month but you shall enjoy the best of God. Have a glorious month.

6. As long as there is God in Heaven, you will never know shame but joy everlasting. A happy new month to you.

7. Every spirit working to re-position your destiny shall perish by fire and you shall overcome all challenges in this month.

8. This shall be your best month and the following months shall be better. Enjoy the best of the month!

9. Of all that will testify around you at the end of this month, you shall take the lead. Happy new month to you.

10. Your wealth and miracles will arrive this month, and your peace and joy shall be permanent. Happy New month to you.

11. As from today, you will rise above limitations and you shall testify to God’s goodness in all that concerns you. Happy new month.

12. Your success this month shall attract celebrations. Watch out for the best. Happy new month.

13. The devil will not hack into the secret of your success this month and forever. Have a blessed month.

14. The evil ones shall not manipulate the password to your JOY and FAVOUR this month. Enjoy the best of the month.

15. YOU and your FAMILY are born to win and rule and so shall your testimony be this month. A happy new month to you and yours.

16. Remain blessed. Remain unshaken. The Lord has got your back this month. A happy new month to you.

17. I see this month answering all your heart desires. Be expectant. Happy new month.

18. This month, your expectations shall not be cut short and your testimony shall not be hindered. Happy new month.

19. In all that you will do this month, God shall be your guide. You shall succeed. Happy new month.

20. Don’t worry about the past months, this month will end in praise. Just be hopeful. Happy new month.

When you sit and think, you shall remember this month for goodness and favour. Your joy shall remain forever. Happy new month love.

Sweet New Month Message to My Love

21. Sweetheart! Never lose focus, remain positive and speak power to your life. You shall overcome, dear. Happy new month.

22. All shall be made perfect in your life and God shall mend all the pieces of your life. Happy new month.

23. As the month cooks up, I pray that you’ll never be defeated by the enemy and your life shall be spiced up with unique wisdom and understanding. Happy new month.

24. May the days of this month be free from trouble for you and may your eyes see good days always. Happy new month.

25. As the month loads all good things, may it be all yours. Happy new month.

26. From today, till forever. Let all that you do yield you gain without loss. Happy new month.

27. May you triumph victoriously in this month and you shall not be replaced of your position. Happy new month, my Dearest.

28. As you always smile, you shall continue to smile. I love you, baby. Happy new month.

29. This new month. You shall receive extraordinary favour from man and from God. Happy new month sweetest.

30. May your trust in God, increase and may He uphold you till the end sweetie. Happy new month to you, love.

31. Uncommon things beyond human imaginations shall take place in your life. Happy new month.

32. As you begin this month, may it launch you into the ocean of wealth, a beautiful beginning and a wonderful ending. Happy new month.

33. I’m glad it’s a new month Darling. New things shall unfold in your life. Happy new month.

34. If you’ve started on the wrong path, this month shall place you in the right lane and keep you graced to achieve your goals. Happy new month.

35. May this month speak GRACE, May this month spread JOY and May this month shower EVERLASTING LOVE on everything you do. Happy new month.

36. May you hear pleasant news of Joy that will keep your soul calm. Happy new month.

37. My love! May this month sing sweet melodies that will keep your soul joyous forever. Happy new month.

38. Sweetie! I toast to better days ahead, a month of fulfilments, fruitfulness and happiness. Happy new month.

39. This month, I pray that you shall be of value, be useful and remain blessed all the days of your life. Happy new month.

40. My princess! All that you desire shall be granted to you in this month. I love you. Happy new month.

41. Honey! I pray that this month soars you to height unimaginable and floods your life with evidential blessings. Happy new month dear.

42. The opportunity of seeing a new month is not experienced by all but it’s here and you’re opportuned. May your joy increase. Happy new Month My Love.

43. At the dawn of this month, your happy beginning shall not end with sadness. Happy new month, baby.

44. A new month is here again. New plans, structure and timetable are made but having all, I pray that all the days of this month gives you uncommon victory. Happy new month darling.

45. My Dear, I pray that all your experience this month will bring your dreams to fulfilment. Happy new month, love.

46. May your days be bright and may this month radiate beautifully in all you do. Happy new month my love.

47. My treasure! A beautiful month, beautiful days and constant greatness are what I pray for you this month. Happy new month, my Dearest.

48. Sweetheart! My greatest desire for you this month is that all your pending request be answered with extra blessings. Happy new month Darling.

49. Gradually, the weeks would roll away but I pray for you that you’ll roll in this month with great success in all ramifications. Happy new Month sweetie.

50. Let me begin by saying. Baby! Happiness, peace, love, goodness, and mercy shall never take a break from your life. Love you, dear. Happy new month love.

51. You won’t cease being the best for people around you this month and forever. A happy new month to you.

52. This month, and beyond, may you be the definition of God’s grace. Amen.

53. As you start this month, success shall be yours in all your endeavours. Happy new month, dear.

54. Your life shall not lack grace and mercy, this new month. A happy new month to you and yours.

55. You shall enjoy favour everywhere you turn to this month and throughout this year.

56. You shall greatly increase on every side this month. A happy new month to you.

57. All through this month, I pray you shall experience peace, prosperity, and visible progress on every side. A happy new month to you and yours.

58. Every step you take this month shall lead you to unspeakable testimonies, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

59. Like never before, your efforts shall attract envious results, even as you start this new month. Amen.

60. As we watch the day unfolds and nobody is able to stop it, so shall your hopes, dreams, and aspirations be unstoppable this month and beyond. A happy new month to you.

61. When this month ends, everything will turn around for your good. Watch it and believe it! A happy new month to you from me.

62. This month, you shall be a point of reference, a channel of blessings, a symbol of desirable successes and a celebrated achiever. Amen. Happy new month.

63. Stay permanently blessed and have a blissful month. It’s your month of joy. Happy new month, dear.

64. This month, the voice that parted the Red Sea shall make a way for you where you think there is no way. Happy new month, dear.

65. The Lord that brought water out of rock will open the doors of unimaginable blessings for you this month and beyond. A happy new month to you and your family.

66. By the grace of God, every unpleasant event shall answer to a miracle this month. Have a blessed month.

67. Among your peers, fresh testimonies shall be your portion this month. Enjoy every moment of the new month.

68. Accelerated favour shall locate you and irreversible success shall be your daily experience this month. Best of the month to you!

69. You shall laugh over every situation this month and tears of sorrow shall never drop from your eyes. Have a blessed month.

70. May God grant you the grace to overcome all reigning challenges in your life this month and beyond. Happy new month.

71. This month, those who present themselves as your friends but are deadly enemies shall be exposed & disgraced in Jesus name. Happy newest month.

72. As long as there’s God in heaven, this month shall be to your favour. Your family shall share in same. Happy new month.

73. Your life will always be peaceful and you shall be an example of all amazing things. Happy new month.

74. The door of goodness shall be opened for you and your family, this month and forever. A happy new month to you all.

75. Every satanic power trying to reorder your life this month shall be crushed by heavenly hosts. A victorious month ahead!

76. Every spirit working to re-position your destiny for evil this month shall perish by fire. Happy new month.

77. All your pending blessings shall be delivered to you this month in Jesus name. A testimony-filled month ahead!

78. This shall be your month of surprising testimonies, in Jesus name. A happy new month to you from me.

79. Let every challenge in your life begin to receive the attention of the King of Kings for divine intervention. So shall it be for you this month! Happy new month.

80. Your moment of struggles shall give way to seasons of laughter and so shall it be for you this month. A happy new month to you.

81. Whatever has made you wander around in the past months will turn around this month and make you a “wonder” to your generation. Happy new month.

82. Everywhere you go this month, may you enjoy divine favour in Jesus name. Enjoy it.

83. This new month, I pray you will be divinely connected for greater exploits in Jesus name. Happy new month.

84. As you start this month, may all ordinances and laws are written contrary to your destiny be shattered into pieces in Jesus name. A happy new month of victory.

85. By the Grace of God, all you have ever lost in times past will be restored to you this month. Be expectant! Happy new month.

86. This month, God will increase and multiply your harvest. You will testify to God’s goodness in all you do. A happy new month to you.

87. Throughout this month, you will testify over all situations by the power in the name of Jesus. Happy new month.

88. Good things will not be scarce in your life throughout this month and beyond, in Jesus Mighty name. Happy new month.

89. As you start this new month, nothing will remove the radiant Glory of God over your life in the name of Jesus. Happy new month.

90. As the Sun rises every morning, so shall your greatness emerge throughout this month and forever, in the same of Jesus. Happy new month.

91. From this month, the Almighty God will command the Heavens and the earth to act in your favour, in all you do. Happy new month.

92. For you and all yours, the glory of the latter months of this year shall be greater than the former, in the name of Jesus. Happy new month.

93. This month, God will speak for you in every way and you shall testify to His Goodness. Happy new month.

94. Like never before, Heaven will open for your sake this month and blessings from above will locate you. A happy new month to you.

95. Whatever you say or do this month shall be seasoned with favour. Have a blessed month ahead.

96. God’s presence shall be your daily abode throughout this month. I wish you all the best of the month.

97. Throughout this month and beyond, no evil shall fall upon you and your family in Jesus name. All the best!

98. very power set to crumble your way and your household’s shall be shattered.

99. Under a divine declaration, begin to advance, begin to make it, begin to proceed as you begin this month. I wish you all the best.

100. Things of joy will not cease from your home this month, and throughout this year. A happy new month to you and your family.

Please note that the messages contained in this article were not originally compiled by this author but were edited where necessary.