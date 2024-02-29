The political system across the world has been structured in a way that gives an advantage to men to take over political space.

However, this has not stopped women with strong minds, ideas and desires from gunning for positions.

The desire of women to rule, has seen some likes of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Joyce Banda, and several others emerge as President.

Here is a list of women who have ruled as president, the list includes both elected and acting presidents.

Africa

– Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Liberia, 2006-2018): The first elected female head of state in Africa, Sirleaf won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 for her efforts to further women’s rights.

– Joyce Banda (Malawi, 2012-2014): Succeeded the presidency following the death of President Bingu wa Mutharika and prioritized women’s rights and education.

Asia

– Corazon Aquino (Philippines, 1986-1992): The first female president in Asia, Aquino restored democracy after the long dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos.

– Megawati Sukarnoputri (Indonesia, 2001-2004): Indonesia’s first female president and the daughter of the country’s first president, Sukarno.

Europe

– Vigdís Finnbogadóttir (Iceland, 1980-1996): The world’s first democratically elected female president, serving four terms.

– Mary Robinson (Ireland, 1990-1997): Ireland’s first female president, later serving as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

America

– Isabel Perón (Argentina, 1974-1976): The first woman to serve as president in the world, succeeding her husband Juan Perón after his death.

– Dilma Rousseff (Brazil, 2011-2016): The first woman to hold the Brazilian presidency, later impeached amidst political controversies.

Oceania

– Hilda Heine (Marshall Islands, 2016-2020): The first and, to date, only female president of a Pacific Island nation, focusing on climate change and education.

Acting/Interim Presidents

Several women have also served as acting or interim presidents, often stepping in due to the death, resignation, or impeachment of the incumbent. Examples include:

– Rosalía Arteaga (Ecuador, 1997): Served briefly as acting president.

– Lydia Gueiler Tejada (Bolivia, 1979-1980): Served as interim president following a coup.

Recent Development

Several countries have seen their first female presidents in recent years, reflecting a slow but steady shift towards gender inclusivity in global leadership. These include:

– Zuzana Čaputová (Slovakia, 2019-present): The first female president of Slovakia, known for her environmental activism and legal work.

– Samia Suluhu Hassan (Tanzania, 2021-present): Succeeded the presidency after the death of President John Magufuli, becoming Tanzania’s first female president.