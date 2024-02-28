We’ll Make It Mandatory For Every MDA Of Government To Employ People With Disabilities – Ali Ndume

The Chief Whip of the Senate and representative for Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, revealed a forthcoming mandate for every government Ministry, Department and Agency to include people with disabilities in their employment rosters.

This objective, according to him, will be accomplished by revising the legislation that underpins the National Commission for Persons with Disability.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker criticized the discrimination and the refusal of some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to recruit disabled individuals in Abuja on Wednesday, where he was honoured with an award by the FCT Para-soccer Team.

He stated that individuals with disabilities who possess the necessary qualifications in their respective fields should be given employment opportunities to contribute to the system.

Ndume said: “This is the Para-soccer team of the FCT. They want to honour me. We’ve been supporting people with disabilities. These people have families and they have made us proud. They’ve won laurels for Nigeria. This team was founded over 30 years ago.

“I want to donate N1 million to support FCT Para-soccer. I’ll arrange for you to meet the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. He will give you all the support.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu believes in his Renewed Hope Agenda. We’ll have the national event in a grandeur manner and all major political leaders will be there. We can arrange that this year. This year will be a year of Renewed Hope for every Nigerian.

“We’ll make it mandatory for every MDA of the government to employ people with disabilities. They’ll be placed in offices and respected, become chief executives of such government agencies, and permanent secretaries. We’ve had a disabled senator who was the Chief Whip.”