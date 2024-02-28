Vandals Destroy Gwagwalada-Katampe Transmission Line

The Transmission Company Of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that vandals destroyed its tower 70 of the 330kV Gwagwalada-Katampe Transmission Line.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed that the tower was found unbalanced on the ground when the report was filed.

According to Mbah, the unfortunate incident occurred on the 26th of February, 2024, at approximately 11.32 pm.

The TCN statement noted that at the specified time, the Gwagwalada-Katampe Transmission line experienced a trip at the Gwagwalada Transmission Substation.

Despite attempts by TCN Operators to reclose the line, the reclosure was unsuccessful, leading to the need for a physical inspection of the line, as stated by the power company.

“The TCN Lines and Patrol team discovered that the four (4) tower footings of Tower 70 were vandalized, destroying the tower legs and causing the tower to stand on the ground, supported by conductors,” the statement noted.

Naija News understands that the occurrence has diminished the capacity to supply a large amount of power and the quantity of power being transmitted to Abuja by 250MW.

In the meantime, TCN has stated that it has mobilized its resources to the location of the occurrence and has initiated an urgent restoration of the impaired tower and its related equipment.

“We reiterate the need for vigilance in the fight against vandalism of power equipment. It is important that we report suspicious movements around all power equipment to security operatives or the nearest TCN offices nationwide,” Mbah noted.