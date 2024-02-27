Makinde Joins NLC Protest In Oyo

In a show of solidarity with the working class, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, joined members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in their peaceful protest on Tuesday.

Amidst the nationwide outcry over economic hardship and rising inflation, Makinde’s participation in the protest underscores his administration’s commitment to addressing the concerns of the populace.

The demonstration, organized by the state chapter of the NLC, saw a large turnout of workers who commenced their march from the NLC state secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan.

The procession moved through key points in the city, including Gate, NTA, and Yemetu roundabout, where Governor Makinde met up with the protesters.

Addressing the demonstrators, Governor Makinde offered words of reassurance, affirming that the government is acutely aware of the challenges faced by the citizens and is actively working towards alleviating their plight.

He emphasized that the current economic difficulties are temporary and that concerted efforts are being made to ensure a swift recovery.

The governor said, “I am aware of the hardship in town and the difficulty the people are going through but I will be part of the generation that will fix the country.”

He also assured the workers that their letters of protest and complaints would be delivered to President Bola Tinubu.

The state NLC Chairman, Kayode Martins, earlier said the cost of living was no longer bearable, especially for the common man.

He said, “The cost of living in Nigeria today is nothing to write home and the people are fed up, so that’s why we are on the street now.”