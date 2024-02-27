FCT Police Arrest Wanted Kidnap Kingpin

In a significant breakthrough, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has successfully apprehended Samaila Wakili Fafa, also known as Habu Ibrahim, a notorious kidnapper.

This arrest comes in the wake of a N20 million bounty placed by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on two high-profile kidnappers terrorizing the Abuja area.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed in a press statement on Tuesday that Fafa was captured on February 24, 2024, around 7:05 pm.

The arrest was executed in Sardauna Forest, Toto, Nasarawa State, following a meticulously planned operation based on actionable intelligence.

This development follows Minister Wike’s announcement on February 14, 2024, offering a N20 million reward for information leading to the arrest of two wanted bandits – Dahiru Adamu and Abu Ibrahim.

The declaration was made during a meeting with the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, amidst the parade of 23 criminal suspects at the FCT Police Command Headquarters in Garki, Abuja.

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the FCT Police had previously secured the arrest of Saidu Abdulkadir, alias Dahiru Adamu, marking the apprehension of the first of the duo following a raid on kidnappers’ encampments on the fringes of Nasarawa and the FCT via Kuje Area Council on February 15, 2024.

According to Adeh’s statement, the recently captured Fafa confessed to leading numerous kidnappings within the FCT and surrounding regions.

Among the heinous acts attributed to his syndicate were the abductions and subsequent murders of Barr. Chris Agidy, a legal aide to Senator Ned Nwoko, and Mr. Sunday Yahaya Zakwai, the district head of Ketti Village.

The arrest of Fafa marks a significant victory for the FCT Police Command and underscores the relentless efforts of security forces to combat kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the region.

The successful operation is also a testament to the efficacy of collaborative efforts between the public and law enforcement agencies, bolstered by strategic incentives such as the bounty placed by Minister Wike.

The statement read, “The operatives of the FCT Police Command, in a continued effort against banditry in FCT and its environs, on February 24, 2024, at about 7:05 PM, acting on credible intelligence, stormed Sardauna Forest, Toto, Nasarawa State and arrested one Samaila Wakili Fafa A.K.A Habu Ibrahim, a kidnap kingpin who has been on the wanted list of the Command for a long time and bounty placed on his head by the Hon. Minister FCT.

“The suspect is one of the two kidnappers the Honorable Minister FCT placed bounty on, as the other one namely Saidu Abdulkadir A.K.A Dahiru Adamu, had earlier been arrested by the Command.

“He confessed that his syndicate masterminded and executed several kidnappings in FCT and its environs, including the abduction of Barr. Chris Agidy, the legal aid to Senator. Ned Nwoko and Mr Sunday Yahaya Zakwai, the district head of Ketti Village were later killed by them. Samaila Wakili further led police operatives to where the remains of Barr. Chris Agidy is. The remains were recovered and deposited in Gwagwalada General Hospital.

“While an investigation is still ongoing, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, wishes to reiterate his unflinching commitment to combat crime and criminality in all its manifestations and to ensure the safety of residents. He equally urges residents to report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 0902222235.”