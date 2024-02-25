Nationwide Protest: Afenifere Sends Important Message To Yoruba Race

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has warned Yorubas to refrain from joining any protests or rallies over the current economic hardship under the incumbent government led by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News understands that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) had announced a plan to embark on a nationwide demonstration on February 27 and 28 to decry the country’s economic woes since Tinubu’s administration assumed office.

Recall that the NLC had previously announced a two-day strike to protest the current hardships faced by Nigerians due to the significant increase in prices of goods and services following the removal of fuel subsidy and the depreciation of the naira.

Recently, citizens in Niger, Oyo, Osun, and other states trooped out to express their discontent through protests, calling on the Federal Government to take decisive actions to alleviate the hardships.

In a statement released on Sunday, Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti encouraged Nigerians to acknowledge and confront the challenges facing the nation.

Fasoranti also mentioned that President Tinubu’s administration is actively working to address the issues inherited over the years.

He said: “As a responsible leader, I appeal to every Yoruba man and woman, young and old, and our fellow citizens across the nationalities, to exercise patience and refrain from engaging in protests or actions that may escalate tensions.

“The outcry over the hardship, hunger, and price hikes is not unexpected. However, we must come to terms with the realities of our national challenges, which the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is striving to resolve.

“While acknowledging the hardships faced by our people, it is important to recognise that these economic measures, although difficult, are part of a larger strategy aimed at restoring economic prosperity and stability to Nigeria.

“The government’s commitment to implementing these measures is a testament to its dedication to addressing the root causes of our economic challenges, inherited from the ills of the previous years.”

Fasoranti also urged Nigerians to be patient with the current administration, admitting that the impact of Tinubu’s economic reforms is challenging to everyone.

He reiterated that Nigerians should trust the government’s commitment to the welfare of the citizens.

“Let us engage in constructive dialogue and contribute positively to the ongoing economic reforms. Join me in appealing for unity and understanding among our people. Together, we can weather this storm and emerge stronger as a nation.

“It is important to note that the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the Naira is not undertaken lightly, as we all know the great damage done to our national prosperity through the nefarious activities of the agents of darkness within the oil and financial sectors.

“These measures by the Federal Government, though painful in the short term, are designed to create a more sustainable economic environment that will benefit us all in the long run. It requires collective understanding and resilience from every citizen as we navigate through these challenging times,” Fasoranti added.