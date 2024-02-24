Abuja To Experience 7-Hour Blackout This Weekend

Residents of Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, are set to experience a seven-hour power outage on both Saturday and Sunday, as announced by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The disruption in electricity supply is due to a scheduled routine maintenance of the 132/33kV 2X100MVA power transformers at the Apo Transmission Substation, detailed in a statement released on Saturday by TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah.

The affected areas include Garki, Asokoro, Lugbe, Airport Road, Gudu, Gaduwa, parts of Lokogoma, Apo, Kabusa, Guzape, and Nepa Junction.

According to Mbah, the maintenance activities are necessary to ensure the reliability and efficiency of power supply in these regions.

The operations are planned to take place from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on both days, with the assurance that power supply will be restored each day by 4 pm.

This planned power interruption is part of TCN’s ongoing efforts to maintain and upgrade its infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for electricity in the nation’s capital and its environs.

While acknowledging the inconvenience this may cause to residents and businesses in the affected areas, TCN emphasizes the importance of these maintenance works in enhancing the stability and capacity of the power grid.

Residents and businesses are advised to make necessary preparations to mitigate the impact of the power outage during the specified times.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation as it works to improve the quality of power supply across the country.

The statement reads, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria wishes to inform the public that its maintenance crew will carry out planned preventive maintenance on its 132/33kV 2X100MVA power Transformers in Apo Transmission Substation.

“Consequently, there will be power interruption through both transformers and Abuja DisCo will be unable to offtake power from the two transformers for distribution to its customers.

“TCN regrets the inconvenience this may cause electricity consumers in the affected areas.”