Pete Edochie Is Not Father Of Nollywood – Actor Stephen Alajemba

Veteran Nollywood actor, Stephen Alajemba, who is also known as Uwaezuoke, has contended that the late Solomon Eze, popularly known as Mike Orihedịmma, holds the title of ‘the father of Nollywood’, not Pete Edochie.

Naija News reports that Alajemba stressed that Orihedịmma played a pioneering role in Igbo movies, thereby contributing significantly to the emergence of Nollywood.

However, Alajemba also praised Pete Edochie, highlighting his seniority in the industry and citing “Things Fall Apart” as a benchmark for his legacy.

Speaking in a recent interview with popular YouTuber, Yan Kontent Factory, Alajemba said, “When you talk about Igbo movie industry, Mike Orihedịmma is the first person to be mentioned. He is the one that trained most of the people you see acting today. He was emulated by Kenneth Nnebue and Pauloo in writing ‘Living In Bondage.’

“When it comes to the movie industry, the only person I respect is Pete Edochie. All the people in the movie industry today, anybody that says he is older than me in the industry, should tell us the first movie he did and what year it came out. It is only Pete Edochie that I can say that he is older than me because of Things Fall Apart.”